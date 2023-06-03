Countdown to the Donegal Rally with Clerk of the Course and Motor club chairman

The countdown is on to the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally which runs this year from June 16th – 18th.

The Donegal International Rally is known as one of the toughest rally car challenges in Ireland, and this year the action will see some new stages near Donegal Town.

As always, there is a top quality field and some tremendous action is expected.

Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee and Chairman of the Donegal Motor Club Brian Brogan joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to look forward to the event.