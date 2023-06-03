Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks yesterday at Leck following recent reports of cars going too fast.

They detected a driver travelling at 98KPH in a 60 speed zone.

A second driver was recorded as hitting 138KPH on a 100kmp road in the Dromore area.

These drivers will now receive 3 penalty points and a fine of €160.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has described the number of road deaths this year as a “concerning trend”.

78 people have now passed away as a result of collisions – that’s 13 more than at this time in 2022.

They are urging road users to take care while travelling.