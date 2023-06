The annual Relay for Life event kicks off this evening at the ATU Letterkenny.

The event aims to raise money for cancer research and support services with groups walking around a track for 24 hours to symbolise the ongoing fight against Cancer.

The first lap, which is survivors lap, is due to take place at 5pm, with music due to commence around an hour before hand.

Chairperson of Relay for Life Donegal, Robert O’Conor says the event spreads hope for those with a diagnosis: