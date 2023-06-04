Derry Hydroelectric site manager fined for two breaches of legislation

A Derry Hydroelectric site manager was found guilty of fisheries related offences and fined a total of £415 at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena Magistrates Court on Friday last.

70 year old Gerry Mullan of Glen Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, was found guilty of two breaches of legislation.

These were failure to place gratings, and failure to observe weekend closure.

On March 9th of last year, a routine inspection took place on a site at the Agivey river, which is managed by Mr Mullan on behalf of his son.

DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers noticed that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the turbine, which can cause injury or death to fish.

The turbine was non-operational, although water was still being abstracted, with any water being discharged over an overflow back into the main river channel.

A fine lattice screen at the point of abstraction must be in place during the months of March, April, and May when salmon smolts are migrating through the river systems.

A follow up visit on March 14th of this year found the site to again be non-compliant with regard to the required screening, and the abstraction of water over the 24-hour weekend closure.

Mr Mullan was made aware of these findings and was instructed that the site must be compliant before being operational again or further enforcement may follow.

The total fine of £415 included £200 for the failure to place gratings, a further £200 for the failure to observe weekend closure, along with an offender levy of £15.

Read the full report below: