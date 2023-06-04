Oisin Gallen “disappointed” with Derry defeat

Donegal suffered a 3-14 to 1-15 defeat at home to Derry on Sunday afternoon.

At half time Donegal trailed nine points to six but it was the Oakleafers who struck for three goals in the second half as they lead by eight before a late Rory O’Donnell goal brought Aidan O’Rourke’s side to within five but Derry held on for the victory.

Key player for Donegal was Oisin Gallen, scoring nine points in his Man of the Match performance and after the game he told Brendan Devenney he was disappointed with the defeat…