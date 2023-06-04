Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Oisin Gallen “disappointed” with Derry defeat

Photo Donegal GAA

Donegal suffered a 3-14 to 1-15 defeat at home to Derry on Sunday afternoon.

At half time Donegal trailed nine points to six but it was the Oakleafers who struck for three goals in the second half as they lead by eight before a late Rory O’Donnell goal brought Aidan O’Rourke’s side to within five but Derry held on for the victory.

Key player for Donegal was Oisin Gallen, scoring nine points in his Man of the Match performance and after the game he told Brendan Devenney he was disappointed with the defeat…

Enough campaign
Charity appeals to bereaved families following A5 public inquiry

4 June 2023
stephen donnelly 1
Irish Pharmacy Union rapidly losing faith in Health Minister

4 June 2023
world travel awards
Derry nominated in the 2023 World Travel Awards

4 June 2023
rannafast road
Ranafast road falls short

4 June 2023
