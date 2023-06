There was a real family feel to this year’s Irish Schools Athletics as two sets of brothers and sisters won gold in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Brothers Fintan and Ethan Dewhirst, who attend St Columbas Glenties, won gold in the 400 meter senior and inter boys hurdles.

Meanwhile, sisters Adrienne and Caoimhe Gallen, from St Columbas Stranorlar, claimed gold in the Seniors Girls Hammer and Inter Girls Hammer throw.

Patsy McGonagle has the details…