Nakita Burke from Letterkenny A.C has won the VHI Woman’s Mini Marathon in a time of 34 minutes and 27 seconds.

Teresa Doherty from Finn Valley A.C. placed third coming in at 34 minutes and 58 seconds.

Over 20,000 woman took to the streets of Dublin to take part in the marathon, which marked its 41st year of the event.

Patsy McGonagle has more…