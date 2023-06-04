Wins for Dungloe and Termon Ladies in All-Ireland Junior and Senior Gaeltacht Championships

Dungloe and Termon claimed victories in the All Ireland Junior and Senior Gaeltacht Championships on Sunday afternoon.
In the Junior, Dungloe ran out 2-6 to 0-08 victors over Naomh Muire.
Meanwhile, Termon beat Chill Chomain 7-12 to 0-02.
