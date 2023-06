An Clóchan Liath have won the All-Ireland Junior Women’s Gaeltacht title.

They defeated Mícheál Breathnach of Galway in the decider on a final scoreline of 4-20 to 1-9.

The Dungloe side raced into a 2-15 to 0-6 lead by half-time in a game played in stunning beautiful and warm conditions, and they went on to emerge as worthy winners.

This year’s Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta is being hosted by the Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rossan club in west Donegal.