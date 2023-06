There was no joy for Gaoth Dobhair in the Junior Men’s Final at Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta as they were beaten 0-14 to 1-8 by Cill Chomáin of Mayo.

At half-time, they trailed by 0-6 to 0-4.

Despite a gallant second half effort they were unable to overcome their resolute opponents in a well contested game played at the sun-kissed Mullach Dearg venue.