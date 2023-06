Former Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan – who is now assistant to John Caulfield at Galway United – feels that Finn Harps will get stronger after some new players come in during the transfer window.

The sides still have to meet each other two more times this season, and he believes the Donegal side will improve.

Horgan spoke with John Mulligan after Galway beat Harps 6-0 at Eamon Deacy Park