Over 1,300 Ukrainian children are currently enrolled in schools in Donegal.

859 pupils are in primary schools and 467 in post-primary.

Nationally, 15,589 Ukrainian children are attending schools in Ireland.

Department of Education figures show just over 10,000 are in the primary school system.

5,484 students meanwhile have been enrolled in post-primary schools.

Current data indicates an enrolment rate of 88% among Ukrainian children aged 5 to 18.