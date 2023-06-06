Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
35% spike in crime rates in Carndonagh

There’s been a 35% spike in crime rates in Carndonagh.

An Irish Independent analysis found crime rates in the town were one of the highest outside of Dublin.

158 offences were recorded by Gardai in Carndonagh in 2019. That figure increased to 214 in 2022.

Between 2019 and 2022, Crime was up 12.4% at Anglesea Garda Station in Cork, 4.4% at Henry Street in Limerick and 4.3% at Ballybricken in Waterford.

The most dramatic increase recorded nationally was at Moate Garda Station in Westmeath, which saw crime increase by 125%.

Larger stations such as Dublin Airport saw rates increase by nearly 50% since before the pandemic.

The type of crime which has seen the biggest spike during this four year period was homicide – which has risen by 30%.

Despite these increases, there was a decrease in the level of crime across 257 stations, including Salthill in Galway, Kinsale in Cork, Finglas in Dublin and Bray in county Wicklow.

