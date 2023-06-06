Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Agriculture Minister says there is a massive effort to ensure organised crime is dealt with

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has praised the work of Gardai in dealing with organised crime.

Leading member of the Kinahan cartel, Liam Byrne was detained in Majorca on Sunday after travelling from his base in Dubai.

UK authorities are trying to extradite him to face charges there, after investigations involving Gardaí and a number of international police forces.

His brother David was the man shot dead by the Hutch crime gang at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says Gardaí have been working very closely with police in other countries when it comes to tackling criminals:

Charlie Motion
Agriculture Minister says there is a massive effort to ensure organised crime is dealt with

6 June 2023
letterkenny comm childcare
Letterkenny Community Childcare affected by defective blocks fundraising to start on Sunday

6 June 2023
Gardai incident
Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

6 June 2023
Lough Swilly RNLI
Lough Swilly RNLI warns that a delayed launch could prove fatal

6 June 2023
