“Beginning of the end” for Kinahan cartel

The arrest of a leading member of the Kinahan cartel is being heralded as “the beginning of the end” for the crime gang.

Liam Byrne was detained in Majorca on Sunday after travelling from his base in Dubai.

UK authorities are trying to extradite him to face charges there, after investigations involving Gardaí and a number of international police forces.

His brother David was the man shot dead by the Hutch crime gang at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Irish Independent Special Correspondent, Paul Williams, says the net is closing in on the Kinahans:

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says Gardaí have been working very closely with police in other countries when it comes to tackling criminals: