An Inishowen Councillor wants Malin, Carndongh and Culdaff to feature more on signage in the North.

Councillor Albert Doherty says while signs are in place for those travelling via the A2 through Derry for Letterkenny, Buncrana and Moville, others areas of importance have been omitted.

Councillor Doherty says Donegal County Council needs to be more proactive in promoting the peninsula North of the border: