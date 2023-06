A new campaign’s being launched today for those finding it difficult to repay their loans, credit cards or mortgages.

The Banking and Payments Federation is joining forces with MABS to encourage anyone in difficulty because of the cost-of-living crisis, to speak to their lender.

A new website, DealingWithDebt.ie, has information for anyone in trouble meeting their repayments.

Brian Hayes of the BPFI says lenders want to help borrowers who are struggling: