Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Sustainability Podcast

Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

Gardaí are seeking information regarding an alleged assault in Malin Head, near Banba’s Crown.

It’s reported that the incident took place on Saturday morning last at around 10.45am when a man and a woman met a man, woman and two teenagers who had two dogs with them.

The woman alleges she was assaulted by the man from the group after having a brief discussion with them before the group then left the area on foot.

While appealing for information on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show, Garda Sgt. Sharleen Anderson says dashcam footage is vital for incidents like this:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

6 June 2023
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI warns that a delayed launch could prove fatal

6 June 2023
Arrest
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Beginning of the end” for Kinahan cartel

6 June 2023
Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Buncrana

6 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

6 June 2023
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI warns that a delayed launch could prove fatal

6 June 2023
Arrest
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Beginning of the end” for Kinahan cartel

6 June 2023
Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Buncrana

6 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2023
gardapatrol1
News, Top Stories

Lorry driver failed to remain at scene following alleged collision with parked cars

6 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube