Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

Gardaí are seeking information regarding an alleged assault in Malin Head, near Banba’s Crown.

It’s reported that the incident took place on Saturday morning last at around 10.45am when a man and a woman met a man, woman and two teenagers who had two dogs with them.

The woman alleges she was assaulted by the man from the group after having a brief discussion with them before the group then left the area on foot.

While appealing for information on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show, Garda Sgt. Sharleen Anderson says dashcam footage is vital for incidents like this: