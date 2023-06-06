Donegal v Monaghan fixed for Omagh

Donegal’s third round clash with Monaghan in the All Ireland Championship has been fixed for Saturday 17th June at Healy Park in Omagh.

The other group game between leaders Derry and bottom side Clare will be played at Pearse Park in Longford on the same day.

Both games will start at 6pm.

Donegal sit third in the group after last weekend’s defeat, but a win over Monaghan would give Donegal a home preliminary quarter final game but defeat could see them go to the likes of Tyrone, Armagh, Dublin, Roscommon or Kerry.

Tyrone’s final group game with Westmeath will be on Sunday 18th June at 4pm in Breffni Park, Cavan. At the same time, Galway will play Armagh in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim.

ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Saturday 17 June

Group 4

Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm

Donegal v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm

Sunday 18 June

Group 3

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni Park, 1.45pm

Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45pm

Group 1

Kerry v Louth, O’Moore Park, 2pm

Mayo v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Group 2

Galway v Armagh, Avantcard Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, 4pm

Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni Park, 4pm