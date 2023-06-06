F.A.I. Cup 1st. round Draw

Finn Harp’s have been drawn away to Leinster senior league side Kilbarrack united in the 1st round of the F.A.I. Cup and Ulster Senior League Champion’s

Cockhill Celtic have been drawn at home to League of Ireland 1st Division side Bray Wanderer’s while Derry City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup at home to First Division Athlone Town. The 1st round ties will be played on the week ending Sunday July 23 .

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St. Michael’s v Waterford

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

UCD v Cobh Ramblers