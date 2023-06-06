Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
F.A.I. Cup 1st. round Draw

Finn Harp’s have been drawn away to Leinster senior league side Kilbarrack united in the 1st round of the F.A.I. Cup and Ulster Senior League Champion’s

Cockhill Celtic have been drawn at home to League of Ireland 1st Division side Bray Wanderer’s while Derry City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup at home to First Division Athlone Town. The 1st round ties will be played on the week ending Sunday July 23 .

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St. Michael’s v Waterford
Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic
UCD v Cobh Ramblers

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday June 6th

6 June 2023
Ring Buoy
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of importance of ring buoys following theft in Kerrykeel

6 June 2023
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Trial of man accused of Danielle McLaughlin murder hit with latest delay

6 June 2023
dldclogo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DLDC launch campaign for day care centre volunteers

6 June 2023
