F.A.I. Cup 1st. round Draw

Finn Harp’s have been drawn away to Leinster senior league side Kilbarrack united in the 1st round of the F.A.I. Cup and Ulster Senior League Champion’s
Cockhill Celtic have been drawn at home to League of Ireland 1st Division side Bray Wanderer’s while Derry City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup at home to First Division Athlone Town. The 1st round ties will be played on the week ending Sunday July 23 .
2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St. Michael’s v Waterford
Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic
UCD v Cobh Ramblers