Findings of Croke Park review into Donegal GAA to be presented to clubs

Details of the Croke Park review into various matters within Donegal GAA will be presented at a meeting of the Donegal GAA County Committee on Tuesday evening.

Club delegates will gather in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey for their June meeting – at which the findings from the review will be presented

Back in April, the GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan was among a number of senior GAA officials who addressed club delegates at a meeting in Convoy

In the weeks since, they have been overseeing the review which covers a range of matters including the Donegal GAA Academy, finance and governance.