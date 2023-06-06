Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Findings of Croke Park review into Donegal GAA to be presented to clubs

Details of the Croke Park review into various matters within Donegal GAA will be presented at a meeting of the Donegal GAA County Committee  on Tuesday evening.

Club delegates will gather in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey for their June meeting – at which the findings from the review will be presented

Back in April, the GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan was among a number of senior GAA officials who addressed club delegates at a meeting in Convoy

In the weeks since, they have been overseeing the review which covers a range of matters including the Donegal GAA Academy, finance and governance.

