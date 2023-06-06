Gardaí appeal for information on attempted car theft in Milford

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the attempted theft of a car from the Gortmacoll area at approximately 4am this morning.

A resident of the house heard a car starting and stopping outside their home.

Two youths then ran away from the house.

Both cars parked at the home had been entered.

An attempt had been made to drive one of the cars and a small sum of cash was stolen from the other.

No damage was caused to either car as they had been unlocked.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled the Kilmacrennan road any has dashcam footage or relevant information to get in touch.