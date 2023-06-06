Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Buncrana

Gardaí are appealing for information about two criminal damage incidents at the end of May, one in Lifford, and the other in Buncrana.

The first incident occurred at at St. Judes Court, Lifford between 9pm on Saturday May 27th 1 o’clock the following afternoon.

The downstairs window of a house there was smashed between those times. The house was vacant when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage at Swilly View Apartments, Buncrana between 5pm on Monday May 29th and 8 o’clock the following morning.

Substantial damage was caused to a resident’s car which was parked in the area between those times after it was keyed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to make contact with them on 074-93-20540.

 

 

 

