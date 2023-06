On Sunday afternoon last, a lorry allegedly collided with a number of cars at Culdaff beach.

Gardaí received a report at 3.40pm of a volvox 240 lorry with a partial registration of ‘SB12’, that had just left the Culdaff beach area to travel in the direction of the town when it allegedly made contact with a number of parked cars.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to make contact with them.