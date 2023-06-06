Lough Swilly RNLI warns that a delayed launch could prove fatal

People are once again being urged to be mindful of parking at piers in Donegal.

Lough Swilly RNLI say the parking area for crew at both Ned’s Point and Buncrana Pier must be kept clear, as well as the slipway at Ned’s Point.

The rescue service is advising anyone also launching a small craft at Ned’s Point to do so in a timely manner and to not leave their trailer on the slipway and instead store it accordingly.

Lough Swilly RNLI has warned that this is a busy time of year and that a delayed launch could prove fatal.