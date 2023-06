The current stalemate over the stalled Stormont parliament will be discussed in Washington today.

The Sinn Fein leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, will tell US politicians the DUP no longer has the mandate to prevent the Assembly from functioning.

Her visit comes ahead of a similar trip to the US capital this week by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Dr. Brian Feeney, with the Irish News in Belfast, says Sinn Fein are being treated with greater respect lately: