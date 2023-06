Derry City and Strabane District Council have elected a new Mayor.

Sinn Fein’s Cllr Patricia Logue accepted the Mayoral chain from her predecessor and party colleague Cllr Sandra Duffy at the Council’s Annual meeting in the Guildhall last night.

SDLP’s Cllr Jason Barr, is taking up the position of Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Patricia Logue said she was deeply honoured to represent the city and district and vowed to represent everyone.