Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

Donal Kavanagh begins with a look at the morning papers, before discussing the retained firefighters dispute with Siptu’sa Kevin McKinney. Eoghan Corry discusses the effect of French Air Traffic, Control Strikes, and Dunfanaghy Golf Club launches its special 24 hour competition:

The second hour starts with Sgt Charlene Anderson on the Community Garda Information Slot, before we hear from Daniel O’Donnell, Pearse Doherty, Ronan Keating, Eamon McCann, Gerry Adams and President Michael D. Higgins, all courtesy of Gift Grub’s Mario Rosenstock. We close out the hour with a discussion on the crisis facing the Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre, and a special rally focussed event to support it :

The third hour starts with the lunch of ‘Ours to Protect’, a podcast on sustainability to be presented weekly by Donna Marie Doherty. We discuss DLDC’s campaign to recruit more committee members for Day Centres in Donegal, and Changemakers preview their conference in Letterkenny on this coming Friday :