Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

Donal Kavanagh begins with a look at the morning papers, before discussing the retained firefighters dispute with Siptu’sa Kevin McKinney. Eoghan Corry discusses the effect of French Air Traffic, Control Strikes, and Dunfanaghy Golf Club launches its special 24 hour competition:

The second hour starts with Sgt Charlene Anderson on the Community Garda Information Slot, before we hear from Daniel O’Donnell, Pearse Doherty, Ronan Keating, Eamon McCann, Gerry Adams and President Michael D. Higgins, all courtesy of Gift Grub’s Mario Rosenstock. We close out the hour with a discussion on the crisis facing the Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre, and a special rally focussed event to support it :

The third hour starts with the lunch of ‘Ours to Protect’, a podcast on sustainability to be presented weekly by Donna Marie Doherty. We discuss DLDC’s campaign to recruit more committee members for Day Centres in Donegal, and Changemakers preview their conference in Letterkenny on this coming Friday :

 

Top Stories

Charlie Motion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister says there is a massive effort to ensure organised crime is dealt with

6 June 2023
letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Community Childcare affected by defective blocks fundraising to start on Sunday

6 June 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dashcam footage sought regarding alleged assault in Malin Head

6 June 2023
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI warns that a delayed launch could prove fatal

6 June 2023
