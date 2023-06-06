Trial of man accused of Danielle McLaughlin murder hit with latest delay

The trial of the man accused of the murder of Danielle McLaughlin has been delayed yet again.

Vikat Bhagat has been charged with the murder of Danielle McLaughlin in Goa, India on March 13th 2017.

He has been in custody since 2017.

There has been numerous delays in the trial. The latest last Friday when the accused was not produced as he had been admitted to hospital.

Bhagat claims he was assaulted by prison officers.

According to the Irish Mirror, his legal representatives requested a medical check up.

The next hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow.