Uisce Eireann says repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions at Hill View, Rowan Park, Wood Park, Cill Gréine and Lismonaghan on the outskirts of Letterkenny this afternoon.

A traffic management plan is in place will be in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to last until 6 o’clock this evening.

Uisce Eireann says people should allow up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.