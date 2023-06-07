Government’s failure to address Retained Fire Service crisis putting lives at risk – Deputy MacLochlainn

The Government’s failure to address the Retained Fire Service recruitment and retention crisis is putting the lives of firefighters and the public at risk.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who is calling on the Government to immediately intervene.

Members of the retained fire service commenced industrial action yesterday.

SIPTU said the organisation will work to rule from today, however this may escalate to rolling strikes from the 13th of June.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the service can no longer be taken for granted: