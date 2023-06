The ISPCA has launched an emergency appeal for support because it says Ireland is swamped with unwanted dogs.

Charity inspectors have taken in almost 700 dogs in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

It says the four shelters in Wicklow, Donegal, Longford and Mallow have reached full capacity – and it’s renting space elsewhere.

Denise McCauseland, the ISPCA’s National Head of Animal Welfare, explains how people can help: