Bonagee trio join Dergview

Dergview Manager Tommy Canning and Gareth Harkin

Irish League Championship side Dergview FC have signed three players from Ulster Senior League Cup winners Bonagee Utd.

With so much doubt around the survival of the Ulster Senior League, Gareth Harkin along with Twins Conor and Stephen Black have opted to move into Co Tyrone to play their football next season.

Ex-Harps man Harking previously played in the north with Coleriane and Limavady.

The Black brothers from Kilmacrennan were also previously with Harps at U17 and U19 level.

Dergview Manager Tommy Canning believes Harkin will be a massive asset to the club.

“Gareth is a player with immense experience,” he said.

“He’s played with Derry City, Coleraine, Limavady and captained Finn Harps in the Premier division. We have brought in a lot of young players in recent times so to have a player of his experience and ability can only be good for us.”

Speaking on the Conor and Stephen signing, Canning wants both to fulfil their potential at Darragh Park.

“Conor and Stephen have experience of playing senior football after their time at Harps. They are coming to Dergview to fulfil their potential and kick on. They have a bit about them and this is a big opportunity for them both. They’ll get opportunities here and it’s up to them to prove themselves,”

