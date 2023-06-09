Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Dr Andrea Redmond, Professor Pat O’Connor and Senator Lisa Chambers – topics include Michael Martin leading Fianna Fail into the next election, our response to the refugee crisis and tackling loneliness in Ireland:

 

We are joined by Joe Mac Bride, Tiernan Lynch and Chlow Martin to discuss the Poreto for Progression Initiative which will be launched on Monday and Cllr Michael McBride discusses his motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister:

Michael Leddy and Conor Malone join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes your long range weather forecast:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

9 June 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry following investigation into improper use of electronic communications

9 June 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in first quarter of 2023

9 June 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair open to providing Derry to Dublin service

9 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

9 June 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry following investigation into improper use of electronic communications

9 June 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in first quarter of 2023

9 June 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair open to providing Derry to Dublin service

9 June 2023
darragh o'brien
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McBride proposes vote of no confidence in Housing Minister

9 June 2023
Donegal Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Difference Tanaiste has made to Donegal questioned

9 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube