Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon.

The Friday Panel is Dr Andrea Redmond, Professor Pat O’Connor and Senator Lisa Chambers – topics include Michael Martin leading Fianna Fail into the next election, our response to the refugee crisis and tackling loneliness in Ireland:

We are joined by Joe Mac Bride, Tiernan Lynch and Chlow Martin to discuss the Poreto for Progression Initiative which will be launched on Monday and Cllr Michael McBride discusses his motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister:

Michael Leddy and Conor Malone join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes your long range weather forecast: