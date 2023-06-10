All systems for as more than 1,000 get set for Strabane Lifford Half Marathon

More than 1,000 people will take part in Sunday’s Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

It’s the eighth running of the popular event which is being hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with Lifford Strabane Athletics club.

The race begins Strabane at Meetinghouse Street at 9.30 am and goes through the town and then out into Lifford and back across the border at Clady before heading back to the finish on the track at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke with Race Director Brendan O’Donnell.