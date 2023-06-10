Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

A car has been seized after the driver attempted to avoid a checkpoint in Donegal.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting multi agency checkpoints yesterday at various locations alongside Revenue & Customs and the RSA.

One driver was observed turning back from a checkpoint but they were subsequently intercepted.

It emerged that the driver had no driving licence, no insurance and the car had not been tested.

The vehicle was seized and the Gardai have warned that the driver will now have to face the consequences of their actions.

They are urging people to ensure that all relevant documentation is up to date and that vehicles are in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

10 June 2023
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News, Top Stories

Cruinniú na nÓg gets underway today

10 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

10 June 2023
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News, Top Stories

Cruinniú na nÓg gets underway today

10 June 2023
bogus caller
Top Stories, News

Gardaí warn public of bogus callers

10 June 2023
marylou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou Mac Donald says the North West needs to be prioritised

10 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube