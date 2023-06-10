Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

A car has been seized after the driver attempted to avoid a checkpoint in Donegal.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting multi agency checkpoints yesterday at various locations alongside Revenue & Customs and the RSA.

One driver was observed turning back from a checkpoint but they were subsequently intercepted.

It emerged that the driver had no driving licence, no insurance and the car had not been tested.

The vehicle was seized and the Gardai have warned that the driver will now have to face the consequences of their actions.

They are urging people to ensure that all relevant documentation is up to date and that vehicles are in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads.