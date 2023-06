A huge crowd gathered at Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry Campus for the Foyle Cup 2023 Press Launch, and those in attendance were delighted to hear of the increase in entries.

The entries are up from last year’s total of 450 teams to 600 this year.

The event takes place on Monday 17th July and runs until Saturday 22nd July.

The Guest of Honour was Liverpool and Northern Ireland star, Conor Bradley, who spoke of his time playing in the tournament…