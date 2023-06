Derry City find themselves six points behind League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shamrocks Rovers after Friday night’s games.

Rovers were comfortable 4-0 winners at home to UCD while Derry played out a 0-0 draw with third placed Bohemians.

Derry haven’t won in their last four games, losing two and drawing two.

Ruaidhri Higgins gave his post match thoughts to Martin Holmes…

Martin Holmes was also speaking to candystripes defender Shane McEleney…