Gallagher named on Irish boxing team

The 12 boxers who will contest the 3rd European Games have been announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

In the 57kg category, Jude Gallagher, from Newtownstewart, who boxes with Two Castles ABC, and who is the is the current Commonwealth Games champion at the weight, has been selected.

The multi-sport Games offers a key opportunity for Team Ireland boxers to achieve Olympic Qualification with up to four Paris 2024 quota spots across each boxing category to be awarded at Krakow 2023.

Ireland is one of the highest-ranked countries going into the boxing tournament, with the team boasting multiple world and European medallists, as well as Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington.

Meanwhile, the Junior Cadet Championship quarter finals were boxed in the National Stadium last night.

48kg Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns) 0/5 Lucy Prentice (Phoenix)

The semi-finals take place today.