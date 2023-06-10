Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Gallagher named on Irish boxing team

The 12 boxers who will contest the 3rd European Games have been announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

In the 57kg category, Jude Gallagher, from Newtownstewart, who boxes with Two Castles ABC, and who is the is the current Commonwealth Games champion at the weight, has been selected.

The multi-sport Games offers a key opportunity for Team Ireland boxers to achieve Olympic Qualification with up to four Paris 2024 quota spots across each boxing category to be awarded at Krakow 2023.

Ireland is one of the highest-ranked countries going into the boxing tournament, with the team boasting multiple world and European medallists, as well as Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington.

Meanwhile, the Junior Cadet Championship quarter finals were boxed in the National Stadium last night.

48kg   Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns) 0/5 Lucy Prentice (Phoenix)

The semi-finals take place today.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

10 June 2023
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News, Top Stories

Cruinniú na nÓg gets underway today

10 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube