Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy preview Donegal International Rally 2023

The Irish Tarmac Rally Championship is perfectly poised heading to its biggest event of the year, round five, the Donegal International Rally. International, Modified, Historic, and Junior categories have been at their unpredictable best and each are all to play for with three rounds remaining.

Several crews have staked a strong claim on the coveted Irish Tarmac title but last year’s champions, Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, have consistently recorded podium finishes to once again lead the championship heading to Donegal.

Driving the same Hyundai i20 R5 that brought them success on the Donegal International Rally 12 months ago, Moffett and Hayes have only managed one victory from ITRC’s first four rounds.

They had no answer to Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson’s searing Sunday speed on Galway’s Irish Tarmac opener. A couple of errors meant Moffett had to settle for second on round one but it wasn’t long until he rekindled his form.

Moffett jumped to the top of the Samdec Security Irish Tarmac standings after an assured victory on the West Cork Rally. The south coast success proved that his dated Hyundai still had winning potential at the hands of the on-the-limit Monaghan man.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy joined Chris Ashmore in studio to look forward to the rally…