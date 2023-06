Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle finished in first and second respectively in the second race of the Fairyhouse meet on Friday evening.

McAteer was first past the post on board the 7/1 shot Tango Flare for trainer Patrick Foley.

Browne McMonagle was just half a length behind his fellow county man on the 13/8 Queen Meadbh trained by Joseph O’Brien.