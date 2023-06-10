Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

A 34 year old Romanian woman has been remanded in custody, on money laundering charges, after being arrested last night at Dublin Airport.

Diana Maria Popovici, currently of no fixed abode, but with a previous address at Timbermills, Artane, in Dublin, appeared at Dublin District Court today, accused of possessing the proceeds of crime at bank accounts in Dublin and Donegal, while using fake IDs.

There was no plea, and no application for bail – and the woman has been remanded to the Dochas Centre at Mountjoy Prison, to appear in court again on Friday.