Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

A 34 year old Romanian woman has been remanded in custody, on money laundering charges, after being arrested last night at Dublin Airport.

Diana Maria Popovici, currently of no fixed abode, but with a previous address at Timbermills, Artane, in Dublin, appeared at Dublin District Court today, accused of possessing the proceeds of crime at bank accounts in Dublin and Donegal, while using fake IDs.

There was no plea, and no application for bail – and the woman has been remanded to the Dochas Centre at Mountjoy Prison, to appear in court again on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

10 June 2023
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News, Top Stories

Cruinniú na nÓg gets underway today

10 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube