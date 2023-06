This week on the DL Debate, Oisin Kelly has been filling in for Brendan Devenney.

John Gildea and Brendan Kilcoyne join Oisin to look ahead to this weekend’s All Ireland Championship games for Donegal, Derry and Tyrone while they will also discuss the Donegal Club Championship draws.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: