Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at the morning papers, and then Paul McLoone joins Greg to questions delays in progressing the new Finn Harps Stadium. Later we hear calls from the Women of Honour for the urgent establishment of a Tribunal of Inquiry into allegations of emotional abuse, physical torture, bullying and sexual misconduct in the Defence Forces. We then discuss the fall off in numbers attending Mass in Donegal:

There’s a welcome to news that a drug’s dog is to be available in Donegal and we hear why we are more inclined to witness earthquakes in the North or Ireland compared to elsewhere:

Oisin Kelly hosts this weeks Dl Debate pod and joins Greg to preview the show. ‘Monday Focus’ is on men’s mental health, we have an update on the political situation in Scotland and there’s complaints about public toilets in west Donegal:

Top Stories

Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights to be installed at Pole Star Roundabout, Letterkenny

12 June 2023
tory
News, Top Stories

Cover confirmed for nurse on Tory Island

12 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspected car theft and subsequent arson in Derry

12 June 2023
Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he’s confident he has backing of vast majority of FG TDs and senators

12 June 2023
