Almost 5,000 people who arrived into Ireland from Ukraine are currently living in Donegal.

The Donegal local electoral area is housing the biggest share in the county, at 1,842.

Meanwhile, 654 Ukrainian refugees are residing in North Inishowen, 315 in South Inishowen, 691 in Milford, 355 in Lifford-Stranorlar and 1,102 in Glenties.

Nationally, over 84,500 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the start of the conflict with Russia.

600 arrived here in the week leading up to the 6th of June.