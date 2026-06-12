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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal-founded firm behind major London projects enters administration

A Donegal-owned construction firm operating in the UK is reported to be entering administration, putting more than 500 jobs at risk.

The Construction Enquirer reports that Ardmore Construction Group made the move through the courts yesterday following missed payments to staff and subcontractors.

The company, which is owned by Killybegs brothers Cormac and Patrick Byrne, leaves a number of high-profile London projects in limbo.

It is understood the developments will now be overseen by administrators as the situation unfolds.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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