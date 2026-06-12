Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Car torched in Derry as police investigate suspected hate-motivated attack

Police are investigating a suspected hate-motivated arson attack after a vehicle was set on fire in Derry overnight.

Officers received a report of a car on fire in the Glenshane Road area at approximately 12:30am today.

Police attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scaffolding building material construction
News, Top Stories

Donegal-founded firm behind major London projects enters administration

12 June 2026
untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says closing north west infrastructure gap is Government priority

12 June 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Car torched in Derry as police investigate suspected hate-motivated attack

12 June 2026
House Building
News

38 social houses set for Muff

12 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

scaffolding building material construction
News, Top Stories

Donegal-founded firm behind major London projects enters administration

12 June 2026
untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says closing north west infrastructure gap is Government priority

12 June 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Car torched in Derry as police investigate suspected hate-motivated attack

12 June 2026
House Building
News

38 social houses set for Muff

12 June 2026
Childcare
News

Donegal childminders included in national grant

12 June 2026
lifeguard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr calls for lifeguards in Donegal to start work from May

12 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube