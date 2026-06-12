Car torched in Derry as police investigate suspected hate-motivated attack

Police are investigating a suspected hate-motivated arson attack after a vehicle was set on fire in Derry overnight.

Officers received a report of a car on fire in the Glenshane Road area at approximately 12:30am today.

Police attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact them.