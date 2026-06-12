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The Outlet

Minister says closing north west infrastructure gap is Government priority

Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers, has said closing the long-standing infrastructure gap in the north west is a key Government priority during a visit to Donegal today.

He was speaking at the Letterkenny Chamber’s annual President’s Lunch, where he delivered the keynote address.

Discussions at the event included third-level education in the region, including ATU Donegal and Magee in Derry, and their potential role in driving regional development.

Minister Chambers said the Government is serious about addressing the investment deficit experienced in Donegal and the wider north west:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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