Anthony Gorman makes Rovers return

Photo – Anthony Gorman with chairman Dessie Kelly and club coaches.

Letterkenny Rovers have announced the appointment of Anthony Gorman as the club’s new Director of Football.

Gorman returns to Rovers after two and a half years with Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Premiership where he was assistant manager to Dean Shiels.

Letterkenny Rovers chairman Dessie Kelly welcomed the appointment, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Anthony back to the club. He has had a very successful career in the game and brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the role. He will be a big asset to have back at the club as we prepare for the new season and beyond so it is great to have him on board again.”

On taking up his new role, Anthony commented: “I am very pleased to be re-joining the club and am really looking forward to working with everyone. A lot of good work is going on at the club right now both on and off the pitch, it’s exciting to see the huge improvement in the facilities at Leckview Park, and we are all want to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.”

During a trophy-laden career, Gorman has played for Linfield, Coleraine, Portadown, Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers and Mansfield Town while he has also managed Finn Harps and was assistant manager at Derry City. He previously managed Letterkenny Rovers youth team for several years as well as first team coach.

