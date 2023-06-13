Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr hits out at lack of contingency plan as retained fire fighters begin strike

Donegal County Council has confirmed that all 5 of the 15 fire brigades in the county will be on strike each day as a week of rolling strike action by retained fire fighters begins today.

The council is advising householders to ensure that they have working smoke alarms fitted, and that they are checked weekly.

Business owners meanwhile, are asked to ensure that they have a functioning fire detection and alarm system fitted, and check that it is within its service schedule.

The local authority say their priority is to ensure public safety.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has hit out at a lack of a contingency plan being put in place by the council:

 

Members of the public should request fire brigade assistance as normal by dialling 999 or 112.

